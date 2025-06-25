Trump's travel bans disproportionately affect African migrants, analysis shows

The Trump Administration’s hardline immigration crackdown disproportionately affects Black migrants, according to a recent analysis by the African Immigrant Leadership Forum.

Only about 10 percent of immigrants in the U.S. identify as Black or African American.

African, Caribbean and Middle Eastern countries, however, make up the majority of countries targeted in President Trump’s travel bans and restrictions.

Dauda Sesay, the National Network Director for African Communities Together, spoke at a recent forum addressing new immigration policies.

“ The ongoing roadblocks of refugee protection are not just policy shifts. They are coordinated, attacked, aimed at making America whiter," he said.

Diana Konaté, the executive director for policy and advocacy with African Communities Together, said although many African countries are targeted by these bans, some African immigrants are actually less likely to overstay their visas than some non-African immigrants.

"This administration is not actually interested in addressing overstays, but in punishing African immigrants or travelers from Africa,” she said.

Some of the countries included in President Trump's travel bans include Chad, Sudan, the Republic of Congo and Haiti. More than 50 percent of Haitian immigrants in the U.S. are in South Florida.

