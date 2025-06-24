City of Miami opens cooling centers for this year’s extreme heat season

The city of Miami has opened up several cooling centers for this year’s extreme heat season.

It began on May 1 and will run through Oct. 31 in Miami-Dade County.

The 10 cooling centers are located in city parks and each site has a dedicated area where the public can access air conditioning, restrooms, water and a place to sit and cool down.

Here's the list:



Antonio Maceo Park,

5135 NW 7th Street, Miami 33126

5135 NW 7th Street, Miami 33126 Coral Gate Park

1415 SW 32nd Ave, Miami, FL 33145

1415 SW 32nd Ave, Miami, FL 33145 Jose Marti Park

362 SW 4TH ST, Miami 33130

362 SW 4TH ST, Miami 33130 Manolo Reyes Park

6030 SW 2ND ST, Miami 33144

6030 SW 2ND ST, Miami 33144 Robert King High Park

7025 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144

7025 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144 Charles Hadley Park

1350 NW 50th St, Miami, FL 33142

1350 NW 50th St, Miami, FL 33142 Grapeland Water Park

1550 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125

1550 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125 Legion Memorial Park

6447 NE 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33138

6447 NE 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33138 Moore Park

765 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127

765 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127 Roberto Clemente Park

101 NW 34th St, Miami, FL 33127

Aside from the city cooling centers, Miami-Dade County also has dedicated cooling sites.

