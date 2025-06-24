City of Miami opens cooling centers for this year’s extreme heat season
The city of Miami has opened up several cooling centers for this year’s extreme heat season.
It began on May 1 and will run through Oct. 31 in Miami-Dade County.
The 10 cooling centers are located in city parks and each site has a dedicated area where the public can access air conditioning, restrooms, water and a place to sit and cool down.
Here's the list:
- Antonio Maceo Park,
5135 NW 7th Street, Miami 33126
- Coral Gate Park
1415 SW 32nd Ave, Miami, FL 33145
- Jose Marti Park
362 SW 4TH ST, Miami 33130
- Manolo Reyes Park
6030 SW 2ND ST, Miami 33144
- Robert King High Park
7025 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144
- Charles Hadley Park
1350 NW 50th St, Miami, FL 33142
- Grapeland Water Park
1550 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125
- Legion Memorial Park
6447 NE 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33138
- Moore Park
765 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127
- Roberto Clemente Park
101 NW 34th St, Miami, FL 33127
Aside from the city cooling centers, Miami-Dade County also has dedicated cooling sites.
