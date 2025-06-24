© 2025 WLRN
City of Miami opens cooling centers for this year’s extreme heat season

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT

The city of Miami has opened up several cooling centers for this year’s extreme heat season.

It began on May 1 and will run through Oct. 31 in Miami-Dade County.

The 10 cooling centers are located in city parks and each site has a dedicated area where the public can access air conditioning, restrooms, water and a place to sit and cool down.

Here's the list:

  • Antonio Maceo Park,
    5135 NW 7th Street, Miami 33126
  • Coral Gate Park
    1415 SW 32nd Ave, Miami, FL 33145
  • Jose Marti Park
    362 SW 4TH ST, Miami 33130
  • Manolo Reyes Park
    6030 SW 2ND ST, Miami 33144
  • Robert King High Park
    7025 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144
  • Charles Hadley Park
    1350 NW 50th St, Miami, FL 33142
  • Grapeland Water Park
    1550 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125
  • Legion Memorial Park
    6447 NE 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33138
  • Moore Park
    765 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33127
  • Roberto Clemente Park
    101 NW 34th St, Miami, FL 33127

Aside from the city cooling centers, Miami-Dade County also has dedicated cooling sites.

