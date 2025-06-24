Florida set to execute man convicted of raping and killing a woman outside of a bar

A Florida death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a woman near a Central Florida bar is set to be executed Tuesday.



Fifty-one-year-old Thomas Gudinas is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke — barring a last-day reprieve.



He was convicted in the May 1994 killing of Michelle McGrath.



Gudinas would be the seventh person put to death in Florida this year, with an eighth scheduled for next month.



Florida has executed more people than any other state this year.

