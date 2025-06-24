© 2025 WLRN
Florida set to execute man convicted of raping and killing a woman outside of a bar

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT

A Florida death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a woman near a Central Florida bar is set to be executed Tuesday.
 
Fifty-one-year-old Thomas Gudinas is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke — barring a last-day reprieve.
 
He was convicted in the May 1994 killing of Michelle McGrath.
 
Gudinas would be the seventh person put to death in Florida this year, with an eighth scheduled for next month.
 
Florida has executed more people than any other state this year.

READ MORE: DeSantis signs eighth execution in 2025

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
