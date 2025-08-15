Florida’s jobless rate remains at 3.7 percent in July

Florida’s jobless rate was unchanged in July at 3.7 percent.

South Florida continues to have one of the lowest rates across the state. The Miami-area unemployment rate was 3.4 percent last month.

Despite worries about President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the potential impact on global trade, hiring in transportation and warehouses was strong last month.

The sector added more than 1,000 jobs compared to June. Finance and insurance companies also were hiring. Construction work held steady and hospitality firms cut jobs as they tend to do in the summer.

Miami-Dade and the Keys had the lowest unemployment rates in the state last month.

