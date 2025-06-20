South Florida’s unemployment rate rises slightly in May

South Florida’s unemployment rate inched up just a little bit in May compared to the month before.

Last month’s regional jobless rate was 3.1%. That's up from 3% in April.

Hiring was pretty steady across different businesses, according to the data released Friday by the state Department of Commerce. The regional retail industry lost the most jobs in May and tourism hiring was essentially flat. Construction added about 700 jobs even as interest rates remain elevated and economic anxieties remain about the impact of tariffs and immigration enforcement.

Florida’s statewide unemployment held steady in May at 3.7%. The national unemployment rate was 4.2% last month.

The Miami area continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation among large metropolitan areas and the lowest in Florida.

READ MORE: 'Nothing's falling off the cliff': A look into Florida's real estate market, slowdown of home sales

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

