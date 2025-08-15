South Florida schools implement stricter cell phone rules

South Florida public school students went back to class this week with more restrictions on cell phone use.



A new state law bans elementary and middle school students from using cell phones during school hours. Under the law that took effect on July 1, high school students can only use their phones in between classes.



There are exemptions for students with medical needs that require them to use a cell phone.



The law also enacted a pilot program in six counties that would prevent cell phone use in high schools during the entire school day.



Separately, Broward County public schools have had a ban on cell phone use for the entire school day for all grade levels since last year.

READ MORE: Florida lawmakers are turning off student cell phones

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.