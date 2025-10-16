Florida lawmakers presented with new data My Safe Florida Home

Florida lawmakers were presented with new data on the My Safe Florida Home program — offering new insight on how many property owners are benefitting from the program meant to help disaster-proof their homes.

The program was created in 2022 to help property owners fortify their homes against storms.

Eligible recipients can receive free wind mitigation inspections and up to $10 thousand dollars for repairs—with the goal of reducing insurance premiums.

The Florida Department of Financial Services presented new data to the Florida House Subcommittee on Insurance and Banking this Wednesday.

Lawmakers were told that only about 33 percent of the 122,057 applicants who received the complimentary inspection were awarded funds. And about 20,995 homeowners reported a reduction in their insurance premiums.

The state has allocated more than $800 million to the program so far. But only $385 million have been reimbursed.

