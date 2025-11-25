Haitian-American attorneys in South Florida announce major food assistance drive for local families

Haitian-American attorneys in South Florida announced this week that they are leading a major food assistance drive for local Haitians in need.

In partnership with the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center in North Miami, the lawyers are disbursing thousands of dollars in aid to hundreds of families. They are urging further contributions as the holidays start.

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians are losing U.S. work permits and other means of income as the Trump administration cancels their Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, and other legal immigration programs.

Donations to the Haitian-American attorneys’ food aid effort can be sent to the Sant La Neighborhood Center.

READ MORE: Grenadye Alaso! World Cup win showcases Haiti's real face — not the gang face

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

