Camila Cabello to receive 'Key to the City' at Miami’s 2026 Three Kings Parade

Global pop superstar Camila Cabello will be the "Special Honoree" at this year’s Three Kings Parade, city of Miami officials said.

The Three Kings Parade, or El Día de los Reyes Magos, is a staple of Miami’s cultural calendar, celebrating the city's Latin heritage.

As part of the festivities on Sunday, Jan. 11, the "Havana" singer will be presented with the Key to the City of Miami and an official City Proclamation. The honor recognizes her "extraordinary impact as a global artist who was raised in Miami and whose work continues to reflect the city’s culture, energy, and creative spirit."

Cabello’s latest album, C, XOXO, has been described by city officials as a "love letter to the City of Miami," noted for its ability to weave together Latin rhythms and bilingual storytelling.

"Raised in Miami, Cabello’s journey reflects the broader immigrant narrative that defines the city, one rooted in resilience, opportunity, and cultural pride," the city said in a statement. Cabello attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

City officials also noted her philanthropic efforts and commitment to "uplifting the next generation" through support for youth and education.

“For so many young people in Miami, Camila Cabello is proof that their dreams are valid," said Miami City Commissioner Ralph "Rafael" Rosado. "Honoring her at the Three Kings Parade sends a powerful message about possibility, representation, and staying connected to your roots.”

Said Rolando Escalona, City of Miami District 3 Commissioner: “Camila Cabello’s journey reflects the story of so many families in our city. Raised in Miami and shaped by its culture, she represents creativity, resilience, and pride."

IF YOU GO

WHAT: [El Día de los Reyes Magos] Three Kings Parade

WHEN: 12 Noon, Sunday, January 11

WHERE: Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), from SW 27th Avenue to SW 17th Avenue.

Residents can register for the event at threekingsmiami2026.eventbrite.com.