DeSantis administration confirms it reimbursed feds for $10M Hope Florida payment

Florida’s top health care official confirmed Monday that the state sent $10 million to the federal government as part of a 2024 settlement with a Medicaid vendor even though the DeSantis administration contended that portion of the $67 million paid by a Medicaid provider was not part of the settlement.

DeSantis last year called the $10 million — which went to the Hope Florida Foundation — the “cherry on top” of a $57 million September 2024 settlement agreement with Centene.

That $10 million went from the foundation to two groups that then steered millions into a political committee fighting a proposed marijuana legalization initiative. Those actions sparked a probe by the Florida House last year and are under investigation by a grand jury in Tallahassee.

But Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris — whose nomination was before a Senate panel Monday — acknowledged that Florida reimbursed the federal government that share of the full $67 million, and not $57 million. Medicaid is paid by the state and federal government and any money returned to the state must be shared with federal authorities.

Harris contended that Florida returned the extra money “in an abundance of caution” to “avoid any future liability or litigation.” She asserted that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — part of the administration of President Donald Trump — has “taken a more expansive and more liberal viewpoint in terms of the federal share.”

Harris, who was secretary of the Department of Children and Families until early 2025, must be confirmed by the Florida Senate this year or she will be required to step down from her position.

Her nomination as AHCA Secretary as well as Taylor Hatch’s nomination as Secretary of the Department of Children and Families were held up last year because of questions about the Hope Florida Foundation, a direct support organization connected to the initiative launched by First Lady Casey DeSantis to steer people off government assistance.

The Senate Ethics and Election Committee spent more than an hour asking Harris about DCF’s role in spending money on ads warning about marijuana in the weeks ahead of the vote on a 2024 constitutional amendment to allow adult use of recreational marijuana.

She defended the ads as a way to battle “misinformation.” The Legislature last year passed a law that would bar similar ads in the future.

A rotten smell?

The committee ultimately recommended to confirm Harris’ nomination with only Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky voting no.

Polsky said someone needs to be held responsible for the “theft” of $10 million in Medicaid funds that wound up being used for a political campaign.

“Something smells rotten,” Polsky said.

Sen. Darryl Rouson, a St. Petersburg Democrat, said he agreed that “certainly it smells” but that “stealing and theft are harsh words” he would be “loath to use” until the criminal investigation has finished.

Rouson went on to praise Harris for her work as DCF secretary and he and other senators on the panel praised Harris for being responsive to legislators.

While Harris’ nomination was approved, the Senate panel did not consider Hatch’s appointment.

Senate Ethics and Elections Committee Chair and Republican Sen. Don Gaetz, said Hatch’s nomination for DCF secretary will be considered at the committee’s next meeting, now scheduled for March 2.

Gaetz said he worried the committee wouldn’t have enough time to consider her and Harris and the other gubernatorial appointees on the agenda and that he had called Hatch to ask “if it would be alright” if the panel considered her nomination next week.

But at least one member of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee had concerns with Hatch’s confirmation.

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Fort Pierce, earlier voted against a recommendation to confirm Hatch in the Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee, a panel she chairs.

She allowed committee members to ask Hatch questions but never directly questioned Hatch herself. “I think I will see you in Ethics and Elections and there will be opportunity for questions there,” Grall said.

Grall refused Monday to talk to the Florida Phoenix about Hatch’s confirmation or her concerns about confirming her.

When asked whether Hatch’s Senate confirmation was in trouble and whether the governor’s office is having to lobby to the Senate to confirm her, Gaetz replied: “Not to my knowledge. I can’t speak for the governor’s office. I can only tell you that we didn’t have enough time to take her nomination up today,” he said.

