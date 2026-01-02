FBI launches web-based portal to collect photos, videos of last Sunday's Fort Lauderdale shooting

The FBI is assisting Fort Lauderdale police collect videos, photographs and other electronic evidence in their ongoing investigation of last Sunday morning's shooting that left five adults wounded near the Himmarshee Village Entertainment District.

The FBI created a specialized web-based portal to allow witnesses to bypass traditional phone lines and directly upload high-resolution cellphone footage or photos that may have captured the suspect or the moments leading up to the 2 a.m. gunfire.

The shooting happened during the early morning hours in the 100 block of SW 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. The five shooting victims have been released from the hospital.

Authorities are also offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the shooting is also being asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or Fort Lauderdale police Violent Crimes Unit at (954) 828-4900. Information may also be given to Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

