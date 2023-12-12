Helen Acevedo is a midday producer and anchor of All Things Considered at WLRN.

She earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and a master's degree in Spanish-language journalism from Florida International University.

At WLRN, Helen has produced for several programs, including the station's former arts and culture program Sundial and local news roundup show The South Florida Roundup . She has also contributed to WLRN special projects, including History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida and the station's coverage of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest , where she produced segments and interviewed local contestants.

Before joining WLRN, Helen reported and produced stories for South Florida PBS, Caplin News (formerly the South Florida Media Network) and FIU's STEP Univision program. Her reporting on local elections, protests, the Surfside condominium collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic earned her recognition from journalism organizations across the state.

When she's not in the newsroom, Helen can usually be found trying a new recipe, listening to a podcast, planning her next trip or deep in the latest social media trends. She also loves spending time with family and friends.