Helen AcevedoAll Things Considered Anchor
Helen Acevedo is a midday producer and anchor of All Things Considered at WLRN.
She earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and a master's degree in Spanish-language journalism from Florida International University.
At WLRN, Helen has produced for several programs, including the station's former arts and culture program Sundial and local news roundup show The South Florida Roundup. She has also contributed to WLRN special projects, including History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida and the station's coverage of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest, where she produced segments and interviewed local contestants.
Before joining WLRN, Helen reported and produced stories for South Florida PBS, Caplin News (formerly the South Florida Media Network) and FIU's STEP Univision program. Her reporting on local elections, protests, the Surfside condominium collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic earned her recognition from journalism organizations across the state.
When she's not in the newsroom, Helen can usually be found trying a new recipe, listening to a podcast, planning her next trip or deep in the latest social media trends. She also loves spending time with family and friends.
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In her new novel, Shaken to the Core, Miami author Dara Levan explores loss, healing and the search for joy after tragedy. She tells WLRN about the inspiration behind the book, its South Florida connection and the themes that shaped the story.
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Local law enforcement agencies arrested 178 people for human trafficking and other sex crimes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, officials announced this week.
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Last year, Florida recorded its highest number of child drowning deaths, with nearly 120 children losing their lives. Now, health officials warn the state could surpass that tragic milestone, with at least 74 child drownings reported so far this year, including 15 in South Florida.
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A Miami-based company is helping power the future of space exploration. City Labs builds nuclear microbatteries that can generate electricity for decades. The company recently launched its first commercial payload aboard a SpaceX rocket.
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Southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike are shut down in Southwest Miami-Dade County due to a fatal tanker truck crash Thursday morning.
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The Broward Sheriff's Office and the city of Pompano Beach have renewed their law enforcement agreement.
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Miami-Dade County’s mayor says expanding the county transit system may not be feasible without increasing taxes.
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Miami-Dade County transportation officials say they're ready for an influx of people expected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Author Raquel Puig Zaldivar discusses the inspiration behind her new novel Bolero and her return to Cuba.
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South Florida agencies and federal officials are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with increased security measures, drone restrictions and coordination efforts ahead of the tournament's launch. Officials did not clarify confusion over whether ICE agents will be present at matches and looking for undocumented immigrants.
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Jose Suarez and Jose Canto served as executives of the Bayfront Park Management Trust. They claimed that Carollo retaliated against them for exposing the mismanagement of the trust’s finances and misuse of public funds.
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The program, in collaboration with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the school district and the private company, Bus Patrol, is meant to catch drivers who ignore a bus' stop signs.