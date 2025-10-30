How to help relief efforts to aid Caribbean nations impacted by Hurricane Melissa

The rumble of large machinery, whine of chain saws and chopping of machetes echoed through communities across the northern Caribbean this week as they dug out from the destruction of Hurricane Melissa and surveyed the damage left behind.

In Jamaica, government workers and residents began clearing roads in a push to reach dozens of isolated communities in the island's southeast that sustained a direct hit from one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record.

In Cuba, heavy equipment began to clear blocked roads and highways and the military helped rescue people trapped in isolated communities and at risk from landslides. No deaths were reported after the Civil Defense evacuated more than 735,000 people across eastern Cuba ahead of the storm. Residents were slowly starting to return home Thursday.

In Haiti, Melissa also unleashed catastrophic flooding. At least 30 people were reported killed and 20 others were missing, mostly in the country’s southern region. Some 15,000 people also remained in shelters. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Hurricane Melissa killed at least 20 people, including 10 children, in Petit-Goâve, where more than 160 homes were damaged and 80 others destroyed. The death toll is expected to rise.

In South Florida, home to the largest Jamaican, Haitian and Cuban communities in the U.S., several South Florida organizations and local governments are stepping up to help the Caribbean nations affected by the storm.

Globally, the Associated Press assembled a list of relief organizations from around the world here.

WLRN is tracking the list of resources and donation centers currently accepting aid across the region. WLRN will update the list throughout the next few days:

South Florida

South Florida Caribbean Strong, in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and The Miami Foundation, is calling on the community to donate, volunteer, and help supply critical relief items.

You can support the U.S. Caribbean Strong Relief Fund through The Miami Foundation or Global Empowerment Mission at GEM.org. You can also volunteer to help assemble emergency kits at GEM’s warehouse: 1850 NW 84th Ave, #100, Doral, FL 33126 Hours: Mon–Fri, 10 AM–1 PM & 2 PM–5 PM | Sat, 10 AM–2 PM

Visit sflcaribbeanstrong.org for list of recommended items to order and have shipped directly to the GEM warehouse.

GEM is accepting donations at it's headquarters in Doral: GEM HQ, 1850 NW 84th Ave, Suite 100, Doral, Florida 33126. They are accepting Nonperishable foods, temporary household needs and personal hygiene products. For a specific list of items, click here.

South Florida Caribbean Strong has confirmed the following drop-off locations for relief items:

MIRAMAR

City of Miramar: All four Fire Stations (19, 70, 84, 100, and 107) and the Miramar Police Headquarters. The locations:

Fire Station 19 – 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

Fire Station 70 – 9001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

Fire Station 84 – 14801 SW 27th Street, Miramar, FL 33027

Fire Station 100 – 2800 SW 184th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029

Fire Station 107 – 11811 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

Miramar Police Headquarters – 11765 City Hall Promenade, Miramar, FL 33025

LAUDERHILL

City of Lauderhill: Lauderhill City Hall, Veterans Park, John Mullins Park, Westwind Park, the Lauderhill Historical Museum, and Joy’s Roti Delight.

Lauderhill City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50th St.

John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55th Ave.

Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82nd Ave.

Lauderhill Historical Museum – 1080 NW 47th Ave.

Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40th Ave.

Hours: Parks – Mon–Fri, 9 AM–9 PM Joy’s Roti Delight – Daily, 9 AM–9 PM

The Jewish Federation of Broward County’s Emergency Fund is mobilizing to provide urgent support and critical aid to those impacted by Hurricane Melissa. Find information on ways to donate here.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established an Emergency Relief Fund to help those whose lives have been devastated by the historic Hurricane Melissa. You can donate here.

Broward County

Broward County is calling on residents and businesses to join in a united relief effort to collect essential supplies to the impacted islands and victims of Hurricane Melissa, ensuring that critical resources are ready to be sent following the storm. Items needed include tarps, water, flashlights, sleeping bags, batteries, trash bags, tents, work gloves, nonperishable food, solar-powered lights, personal care items, baby diapers, and first aid kits. No used clothes or linen will be needed.

"Victims of Hurricane Melissa throughout the Caribbean need and deserve our support," said Broward County Mayor Beam Furr. "I encourage every Broward County resident to consider donating items they will need for the foreseeable future."

More info here.

Drop-off locations are open at the following locations:

Broward County Libraries:

South Regional/Broward County Library

7300 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Mon-Wed: 10am - 8pm, Thurs-Sun: 10am - 6pm

Miramar Branch Library and Education Center

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

Wed: 10am-8pm, Thurs-Sat: 10am-6pm

Beginning Nov 3: Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm

West Regional Library

8601 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation, FL 33324

Mon-Wed: 10am - 8pm, Thurs-Sun: 10am - 6pm

Southwest Regional Library

16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

Mon-Wed: 10am - 8pm, Thurs-Sun: 10am - 6pm

Broward County Parks:

Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium

3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311

Daily: 9am-5pm

Tradewinds Park & Stables

3600 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Daily: 9am-5pm

Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale is partnering with Food For The Poor, one of the nation’s largest international relief organizations, to launch a Caribbean Relief Drive. All Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue stations and Fort Lauderdale Police Department Headquarters will serve as donation drop-off sites for members of the public wishing to contribute to recovery efforts.

All Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue station lobbies will be open for donation drop-offs between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Find more information here.

Fire Station Locations:

Station 2: 528 NW 2nd St.

Station 3: 2801 SW 4th Ave.

Station 8: 1717 SW 1st Ave.

Station 16: 533 NE 22nd St., Wilton Manors

TAMARAC

The City of Tamarac is launching a Jamaica Relief Drive to provide aid to communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

The city is accepting new, unopened items only at multiple drop-off locations. Pre-loved or used items cannot be accepted.

Donation Drop-Off Locations (9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.):

Tamarac City Hall: 7525 NW 88th Ave.

Fire Station 15: 6000 Hiatus Road

Tamarac Community Center: 8601 W Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac Recreation Center: 7531 N University Dr.

Fire Station 36: 7499 NW 72nd St.

For more information, call (954) 597-3620 or visit Tamarac.gov.

Pembroke Pines

The City of Pembroke Pines has launched a relief effort to support island nations impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

The city is accepting tarps, Water, Flashlights, Sleeping Bags, Batteries, Large Trash Bags, Tents, Work Gloves, Canned Goods (1+ year expiration date), Solar Powered Lights, Hygiene Kits, Baby Diapers and First Aid Kits.

Drop-Off Locations (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Fire Station 33: 600 SW 72 Ave Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Fire Station 69: 9500 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Fire Station 79: 19900 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Fire Station 89: 13000 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Fire Station 99: 16999 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Fire Station 101: 6057 SW 198 Terr Pembroke Pines, FL 33332

Sunrise

Beginning Thursday (Oct. 30) and continuing through Wednesday, November 5, Sunrise officials are asking the community to bring helpful supply donations to the nearest Sunrise Fire Rescue station to aid relief for our neighbors in the Caribbean who were impacted by Major Hurricane Melissa. Needed items include:

Food and essentials- Non-perishable food, infant formula, diapers, and baby wipes

Health supplies- Toiletries, first-aid kits, washcloths, and bug spray

Camping supplies- tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and outdoor gear

Lighting and power- Solar lights, flashlights, batteries, chargers, and generators

Clean-up supplies- Heavy-duty trash bags work gloves, and cleaning sponges

City of Sunrise Fire Rescue station locations:

10490 W Oakland Park Blvd.

6800 Sunset Strip

8330 NW 27 Place

60 Weston Road

13721 NW 21 Street