'Give Miami Day' reports raising record-breaking $43 million for more than 1,,400 non-profits

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio R. Bustos
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:41 AM EST
“Give Miami Day” reported a record day of fundraising this year, with almost $43.8 million donated to more than 1,400 nonprofit organizations in greater Miami. Last year, they raised $39.5 million.

The Miami Foundation, which organizes the annual fundraising event, reported more than 60,000 donors to the 14th annual “Give Miami Day.”

It is one of the largest single-city giving days in the nation, inviting residents to demonstrate "mass generosity" and "shape a better Miami,” according to the Miami Foundation.

Hosted by The Miami Foundation, “Give Miami Day” encourages everyone to contribute to their favorite cause, with donations starting at $25, with 100% of donations going directly to non-profits.

The event is about more than just fundraising; it’s a profound display of community solidarity said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation, before this year’s effort.

"It’s surround-sound generosity," said Fishman Lipsey. "It’s the time when every single person in Miami steps forward for the causes they care about."

Last year, the Miami Foundation raised a record $39.5 million from more than 100,000 donations. This year’s donations topped 120,000.

Early giving began last Saturday and continued through Wednesday. “Give Miami Day,” a round-the-clock fundraising day ran all day Thursday.

For more information about this year’s fundraising drive, visit https://www.givemiamiday.org/.
__________
Editor's note: WLRN is among the more than 1,400 non-profit organizations listed as part of "Give Miami Day." WLRN partners with other non-profit news organizations who are also on the "Give Miami Day" list:

  • The Fourth Estate, which operates the Key Biscayne Independent, a news outlet that covers Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County.
  • Refresh Miami, which covers the local tech industry.
  • The Coconut Grove Spotlight, an independent nonprofit news organization serving Coconut Grove and Miami through public service journalism.
Sergio R. Bustos
Sergio Bustos is WLRN's Vice President for News. He's been an editor at the Miami Herald and POLITICO Florida. Most recently, Bustos was Enterprise/Politics Editor for the USA Today Network-Florida’s 18 newsrooms. Reach him at sbustos@wlrnnews.org
