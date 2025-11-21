'Give Miami Day' reports raising record-breaking $43 million for more than 1,,400 non-profits

“Give Miami Day” reported a record day of fundraising this year, with almost $43.8 million donated to more than 1,400 nonprofit organizations in greater Miami. Last year, they raised $39.5 million.

The Miami Foundation, which organizes the annual fundraising event, reported more than 60,000 donors to the 14th annual “Give Miami Day.”

It is one of the largest single-city giving days in the nation, inviting residents to demonstrate "mass generosity" and "shape a better Miami,” according to the Miami Foundation.

Hosted by The Miami Foundation, “Give Miami Day” encourages everyone to contribute to their favorite cause, with donations starting at $25, with 100% of donations going directly to non-profits.

The event is about more than just fundraising; it’s a profound display of community solidarity said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation, before this year’s effort.

"It’s surround-sound generosity," said Fishman Lipsey. "It’s the time when every single person in Miami steps forward for the causes they care about."

Last year, the Miami Foundation raised a record $39.5 million from more than 100,000 donations. This year’s donations topped 120,000.

Early giving began last Saturday and continued through Wednesday. “Give Miami Day,” a round-the-clock fundraising day ran all day Thursday.

For more information about this year’s fundraising drive, visit https://www.givemiamiday.org/.

__________

Editor's note: WLRN is among the more than 1,400 non-profit organizations listed as part of "Give Miami Day." WLRN partners with other non-profit news organizations who are also on the "Give Miami Day" list:

