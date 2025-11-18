Slain Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Deputy Devin Jaramillo mourned, honored during memorial service

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy, Devin Jaramillo, was mourned and honored Tuesday with a procession before a private service at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Little Havana and a public memorial service at Loan Depot Park.

The 27-year-old was shot and killed earlier this month while responding to a traffic crash in south Miami-Dade.

"From his first day, you could feel his pride, his energy, his sense of duty," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz told mourners at the memorial service. "Devin never wore the uniform for praise — he wore it because he loved serving people."

Jaramillo joined the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office less than two years ago and previously served with the Coral Gables Police Department for nearly four years. Jaramillo's father is a retired Miami-Dade police detective.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak told mourners that Jaramillo "handled nearly every impossible task that we police officers face every day with an integrity that was unmatched."

"Dedication. Enthusiasm. Valor. Integrity and nobility. That was Devin," Hudak said.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Sheriff describes events leading to Friday's fatal shooting of deputy Devin Jaramillo

Courtesy / Officer Down Memorial Page The fatal shooting of 27-year-old MDSO deputy Devin Jaramillo on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, “was not an ambush” but happened during a “minor traffic crash” investigation, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

MDSO officials said Jaramillo was killed during “minor traffic crash” investigation on the afternoon of Nov. 7 near the Three Lakes Neighborhood in South Miami-Dade. The suspect — identified as 21-year-old Steven David Rustrian — fought with the deputy, snatched his service revolver and then shot Jaramillo multiple times before killing himself.

“[Jaramillo] responded as any deputy in this county would and he handled himself in a professional and tactically sound manner,” Cordero-Stutz told reporters the day after the fatal encounter.

Born in Miami, Jaramillo was the son of parents David and Yolanda Jaramillo. He attended and graduated from Miami Killian Senior High School and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

He attended the University of Central Florida, majoring in Criminal Justice and Public Administration, and was on the Dean’s List. He also attended the FBI’s Internship Academy during the summer at Quantico, Va., and during the school year at the Orlando Office.

Jaramillo is survived by his mother, father and siblings.