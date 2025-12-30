© 2026 WLRN
Cold weather shelters open in South Florida

WLRN Public Media | By Jimena Romero
Published December 30, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
FILE - A City of Miami police officer talks with a homeless person, prior to a cleaning of the street, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Miami. Florida’s homeless will be banned from sleeping in public spaces such as sidewalks and parks under a law signed Wednesday, March 20, 2024, by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
With temperatures dropping in parts of South Florida this week starting Tuesday night, local officials activated their cold weather emergency plans.

The National Weather Service said a cold front moving through the region Tuesday will bring in cooler air overnight.

By Wednesday morning and through Thursday, temperatures across South Florida are expected to dip into the 40s.

And in parts of Palm Beach County, a cold weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, New Year's Eve.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust will open cold weather shelters for people experiencing homeless starting Tuesday evening and through Friday. For more information, contact the Homeless Trust Helpline: 1-877-994-4357‬.

In Broward County a cold weather shelter at Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale will open Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and through Thursday morning. Beds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dinner is optional and will be available at 4:30 PM

The Caring Place at their Miami and Hollywood centers will also be welcoming individuals starting today and until the cold weather emergency is lifted, according to its staff. Its “Compassionate Nights” program gives individuals warm meals, change of clothes, bed for the night and other free services.
Jimena Romero
Jimena Romero is WLRN’s News and Public Affairs Producer. Besides producing The South Florida Roundup, she is also a general assignment reporter.
