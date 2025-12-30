Cold weather shelters open in South Florida

With temperatures dropping in parts of South Florida this week starting Tuesday night, local officials activated their cold weather emergency plans.

The National Weather Service said a cold front moving through the region Tuesday will bring in cooler air overnight.

By Wednesday morning and through Thursday, temperatures across South Florida are expected to dip into the 40s.

And in parts of Palm Beach County, a cold weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, New Year's Eve.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust will open cold weather shelters for people experiencing homeless starting Tuesday evening and through Friday. For more information, contact the Homeless Trust Helpline: 1-877-994-4357‬.

In Broward County a cold weather shelter at Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale will open Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and through Thursday morning. Beds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dinner is optional and will be available at 4:30 PM

The Caring Place at their Miami and Hollywood centers will also be welcoming individuals starting today and until the cold weather emergency is lifted, according to its staff. Its “Compassionate Nights” program gives individuals warm meals, change of clothes, bed for the night and other free services.

