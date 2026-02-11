From pews to the podium: Religious leaders rally for more affordable housing in Broward

A group of activists and religious leaders are urging Broward Commissioners to prioritize county budget dollars to help alleviate the county’s “severe” affordable housing shortage.

Faith leaders across the county, led by BOLD Justice, held a news conference Tuesday morning in downtown Fort Lauderdale to raise awareness of the countywide affordable housing shortage. They say only one in four families in Broward County can afford a place to live due to shortage of 75,000 rental units.

“Without clear policy direction that prioritizes affordable housing over time, this crisis will continue to deepen and destabilize families and communities across the county,” BOLD Justice leaders said in a statement.

They specifically are calling on county commissioners to devote a greater share of “Tax Increment Financing,” or TIF, dollars to affordable housing. TIF comes from a portion of tax revenues from rising property values within a Community Redevelopment Agency zone.

“It would be an injustice for our elected officials to allow Broward County to become a place where the people who teach our children, take care of our sick, and protect our communities can not afford to live”, said Brother Brian Anthony Campbell, senior Pastor of 15th St. Church of Christ in Pompano Beach.

Among those in search of affordable housing is Jasen Arroyo, a 27-year-old father, who told reporters Tuesday that he and his fiancée and 2-year-old son rent a room in a house for $1,025 a month.

"That’s all we’ve got — one room to sleep, cook, play with our son, try to live as a family," said Arroyo.

"There have been times where I didn’t know how I was gonna pay for diapers or or groceries," he said. "I’ve sat there with my fiancée late at night, both of us just tired wondering how much longer we can do this."

"No family should have to live like this," he said. "I am here today because I know our County Commission can do something about this."

The county commission, says BOLD Justice, is expected to vote on the affordable housing policy on Feb. 17.

“The people are crying out for justice and it is time that our leaders respond," said Pastor Aaron Lauer of United Church of Christ Fort Lauderdale.