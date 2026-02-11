Florida farm bill advances after Senate drops disputed speech provision

Last year's so–called farm bill was a talker, especially its ban on fluoride in tap water.

This year's bill, which likewise includes the state agriculture department’s priorities, is too. In fact, it involves speech — or the chilling of it.

At least, it did until Tuesday.

At the bill’s final Senate committee stop before reaching the chamber floor, lawmakers removed a provision that alarmed First Amendment advocates and other critics who said it would suppress criticisms against the agricultural industry.

“If we're going to be dealing with First Amendment rights, we’ve got to make sure that we're on point. And I think we tried every possible permutation up until now to fix that language,” said Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, who filed the amendment.

The bill, SB 290 , would’ve broadened Florida’s food disparagement law, often called a “veggie-libel” law.

Supporters said it would protect farmers against false and malicious claims that could harm their businesses.

But opponents worried big businesses could use it to take critics to court and deter speech. They also pointed out how there’s already defamation law in place.

“The law is not designed to chill speech,” Martin said. “In over three decades, it has not prevented constructive dialogue that drives innovation and improvement in food production.”

He continued: “The goal is to protect Florida farmers and ranchers from intentional economic harm, while preserving open dialogue, even if someone is wrong in the public discourse.”

The Senate bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Keith Truenow of Tavares, spoke against the removal.

“This has been a journey and a conversation that has brought a lot of people to the table, and I feel that we could get somewhere,” he said. He asked them not to approve the amendment so “we can continue our work.”

The House version of the bill, HB 433 , still includes the provision.

It’s only one provision among many, though.

The bill also creates a veterinary loan repayment program and stops local governments from banning gas-powered lawn equipment, like leaf blowers.

Another part creates a process that lets some state conservation land be sold for agriculture, which some environmental groups are arguing against.

“Please do not support this unconstitutional attempt to make state conservation lands a land bank for agriculture,” Julie Wraithmell, executive director of Audubon Florida, told lawmakers on Tuesday.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

