Coalition working on Medicaid expansion in Florida grows by two

Two national organizations are joining the effort by Florida Decides Healthcare to expand Medicaid to low-income childless adults in Florida.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the American Heart Association announced Monday that they are “joining forces to support” putting an amendment before Florida voters during the 2028 election cycle to expand the health care safety net program to people at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, which for an individual in 2026 is about $22,025 annually.

In a prepared statement, the groups said the need for the state to expand Medicaid is vital given the recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Act, which slashes the Medicaid program by nearly $1 trillion over a decade to help offset tax reductions.

Congress’ decision to not extend the enhanced premium tax credits that lowered health insurance costs for people who purchase Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare) plans through the federal health care marketplace exacerbates the situation, they said.

“Access to comprehensive and affordable health care makes it easier to work, find a new job and succeed in today’s economy. In addition, evidence shows that having health insurance is a determining factor for surviving cancer” said Susan Harbin, ACS CAN Florida senior government relations director.

“Sadly, families without health insurance are often forced to avoid necessary preventive care and timely cancer early detection screenings that we know can save lives and taxpayer dollars.”

The news comes amid Florida Decides Healthcare’s legal challenge to a 2025 law that places restrictions on ballot initiatives such as expanding Medicaid.

Christine Sexton / Florida Phoenix Florida Decides Healthcare Executive Director Mitch Emerson talks with reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Feb. 9, 2026.

It was a top priority for the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and cleared the Legislature after two high-profile constitutional amendments — one to roll back the state’s restrictive six week abortion ban, the other to legalize adult recreational marijuana use — were approved by a majority of voters but fell short of the 60% support mark needed to pass.

Florida Decides Healthcare challenged the law alleging, among other things, that it limits free speech. Smart & Safe Florida, which is pushing for recreational marijuana use for adults, the League of Women Voters of Florida, League of Women Voters of Florida Education Fund, League of United Latin American Citizens, and FloridaRightToCleanWater.org also filed legal challenges.

Florida Decides Healthcare ultimately abandoned its efforts to put the Medicaid expansion amendment before voters in 2026. Had it not, the group would have had to have collected 881,000 signatures from Florida registered voters and have the proposed constitutional amendment approved by the Florida Supreme Court before it could appear on the ballot.

Before the start of what is expected to be a two-week trial, Florida Decides Healthcare announced it was relaunching its petition efforts with an eye on the 2028 midterm election cycle.

Florida law requires a petition sponsor to collect 8% of the total votes cast in the last presidential election, with distribution requirements across half of the state’s congressional districts.

Tiffany McCaskill Henderson, American Heart Association Florida government relations director, said too many Florida residents with heart disease are skipping or delaying their medications because they can’t afford them.

“Expanding Medicaid would help close that gap, ensuring people can get the care they need before their condition becomes life-threatening, and to support recovery following a heart attack or stroke,” she said in a written statement. “From both a medical and public health perspective, expanding Medicaid is a proven, cost-effective way to strengthen our healthcare system and improve heart health across the state.”

