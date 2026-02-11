As North Miami turns 100, residents reflect on growth, diversity and what comes next

On Feb. 5, 2026, the City of North Miami officially crossed a historic threshold, marking 100 years since its incorporation. What began in 1926 as a small farming community of 38 voters has since evolved into one of South Florida’s most diverse municipalities.

To honor the milestone, the city transformed its downtown into a vibrant international stage for the “Carnivals Around the World” celebration, an immersive festival featuring carnival-style games, live music, food trucks, colorful performers, and hands-on activities inspired by the cultures that call North Miami home. City officials said the event was more than entertainment; it was a reflection on the city’s roots, resilience and future.

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme said the centennial carries personal meaning, tied to his own history growing alongside the city.

“I’ve been here since 1993, watching the evolution of the city,” Desulme told The Miami Times. “It brings me great pride to see that we are 100 years of resilience, determination, and community activism. I’m deeply honored to be on the journey at this time.”

From Arch Creek to all-American city

North Miami’s roots are buried in the soil near Arch Creek.

In 1856, U.S. Army soldiers carved a Military Trail — Dade County’s first roadway — through dense wilderness, connecting Fort Lauderdale to Fort Dallas at the mouth of the Miami River. The trail crossed the Arch Creek Natural Bridge, a limestone formation that once served as a gathering place for Tequesta Indians and later for pioneers such as Charles J. Ihle.

In 1891, Ihle purchased 80 acres of land for a dollar an acre, cultivating crops ranging from sugar cane to Jamaican apples in what was then a remote frontier. The arrival of Henry Flagler’s railroad in 1896 transformed the area, turning the Arch Creek depot into a small but growing community hub.

By the early 1900s, the area near what is now Northeast 125th Street had a post office, school, church, general store, and packing houses. Though still sparsely populated, the community grew steadily until the land boom of the 1920s reshaped its future.

On Feb. 5, 1926, 38 of 47 registered voters gathered, encouraged by developers, and voted to incorporate the town. Initially named the Town of Miami Shores, the municipality soon encountered confusion with the separate Miami Shores subdivision. In July 1931, the Florida Legislature passed an act renaming the municipality the Town of North Miami.

After World War II, an influx of veterans and young families fueled rapid growth. By 1951, North Miami was reported nationally as one of the fastest-growing towns in the United States. The following year, residents voted to recharter as the City of North Miami, adopting a council-manager form of government that helped guide decades of residential and commercial development.

In 2010, North Miami was named an All-America City by the National Civic League.

“Brick by brick, and dream by dream, North Miami has evolved into an all-American city in the U.S., and I'm very deeply proud of that,” Desulme said.

The city of progress

Desulme said the centennial is meant to be more than a birthday celebration; it is an intentional year of reflection across neighborhoods, cultures, and generations.

For him, the milestone is deeply personal.

“I began serving back at the city when I was 16 as a park attendant,” Desulme said. “Growing up in the city, I've learned so much.”

That early exposure to municipal service, he said, shaped his understanding of how local government affects daily life and gave him a front-row seat to moments of change.

“When I first came, that year was when we had our first Black director in the City of North Miami from community planning and development, Mr. Bert Waters,” Desulme said.

Watching those changes unfold and later becoming part of them is what makes the centennial particularly meaningful for him now, the mayor said.

“To see where we are now, we are a diverse city paving the way, a rich culture,” Desulme said. “We are to honor the past, those who came before us in North Miami, and we try to do the best that we can, looking forward to the future.”

According to 2025 data, North Miami has the largest Haitian population in South Florida, with more than 22,000 residents. The2024 census shows that 53% of residents identify as Black and 33% as Hispanic or Latino.

“We are one of the most diverse cities in South Florida,” Desulme said. “Although we are home to one of the largest Haitian-American immigrant populations in the U.S., we have a growing Hispanic population from all over Latin America. We have the Jewish community, which have been a part of the bedrock of North Miami.”

That diversity, residents say, is what sets the city apart.

“When you have neighbors from different backgrounds and cultures, it gives you the opportunity to learn,” said Randy Grice, a lifelong resident and president of the Sunkist Grove Homeowners Association. “You learn about language, food, and how we share from background to background.”

Desulme said the city’s yearlong centennial programmingreflects that blend.

“The diverse reflection in our programming, talking about the music, the food, the history, the storytelling, that brings out who we really are,” he said. “All of us, regardless of where we were born, now we could all celebrate one North Miami together.”

Residents weigh growth

For Grice, the centennial represents both continuity and progress. His family moved to North Miami in the early 1990s seeking affordable housing.

Many of his earliest memories are tied to the city’s parks and public spaces.

“I learned how to swim in the city of North Miami at a public pool, Thomas Sasso pool,” Grice said. “I participated in the swimming team there for a little bit when the city had a youth swimming team. I played basketball at Cagni Park and football at Pepper Park. Growing up as a youth in the city of North Miami played a big role in shaping who I am today.”

He said what stands out most about the city is its “evolution,” especially the growth in development and population.

“I'm proud of that, and I just want us to continue to keep moving in the right direction,” he said. “It's definitely been progressive.”

For Karen DeLeon, a longtime resident and president of the Keystone Point Neighbors, North Miami’s appeal began long before the centennial. Raised mostly in San Francisco and New York, DeLeon said she was drawn to North Miami’s sense of accessibility and connection to the outdoors.

“I was enrolling at FIU, and I saw Northeast 135th Street,” she said. “You could ride your bike. It wasn’t considered the [Arch Creek East Environmental] preserve at the time — you could ride your bike through the back entry. I just loved the idea of that lifestyle.”

DeLeon sees the centennial as a moment of introspection.

“I think it's 100 years young,” she said. “I feel like we're just in our infancy, that we're still discovering who we are as a city.”

She described North Miami as a city in transition.

“We were a community of single-family homes. It was quiet, and now we're in this developer's paradise,” she said. “I hope that we as a community can really come together to talk about what we value.”

Looking forward

As North Miami enters its second century, residents say progress must include staying power.

“I hope to see North Miami live up to that slogan of being the city of progress. I would love to see the sustainability of the residents who currently live in the city of North Miami, so that they won't be pushed out or have to leave not by choice,” Grice said.

DeLeon hopes the city prioritizes infrastructure and the natural environment.

“Trees, flooding, preserving the beauty of our neighborhoods,” she said. “Let’s make sure that we preserve the beauty of our single-family neighborhoods. And not surround them with tall cement buildings.”

Desulme said the city is focused on smart growth, balancing development with financial stability, climate resilience, and community values.

“We have these challenges we face, but we lead them with integrity, compassion, and vision,” Desulme said. “And the next 100 years is future generation. We want them to see that, where it’s a stronger and a safer and a more united North Miami.”

This story was produced by The Miami Times, one of the oldest Black-owned newspapers in the country, as part of a content sharing partnership with the WLRN newsroom. Read more at miamitimesonline.com.