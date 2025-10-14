Pompano Beach considers municipal police department

The city of Pompano Beach is considering a split from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and they want residents' input.

The city has been meeting with residents to talk about the possibility of creating its own municipal police department. Support for the idea is growing, amid concerns over BSO service costs and inadequate response times.

Pompano Beach is the most recent Broward city to consider breaking ties with the sheriff’s office. Deerfield Beach is in the process of transitioning OUT of its partnership with BSO over the next two years.

A virtual meeting on the issue will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For meeting details, visit PompanoBeachFL.gov.

