Miami-Dade County gears up for election cycle

For the first time in years, major cities in Miami-Dade County will have significant political shakeups come this November’s election cycle.

On Nov. 4, the city of Miami will elect a new mayor after nearly a decade of Mayor Francis Suarez’s tenure.

Suarez is termed out and a whopping 13 candidates have filed to replace him. Notable contenders for his seat include his own father, Xavier Suarez, as well as county commissioner Eileen Higgins and former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez.

There are also a number of charter amendments on the ballot.

Miami Beach and Homestead will also hold general elections Nov. 4.

The City of Hialeah will hold a primary election on Nov. 4, and its general election on Nov. 9.

Early voting will begin across Miami-Dade County in the last two weeks of October.

