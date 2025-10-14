Florida GOP reports massive fundraising haul in latest quarter

The Republican Party of Florida reported Tuesday that it has raised nearly $6.3 million in the latest quarter, a figure that overshadows the Florida Democratic Party’s total of less than $540,000.00.

RPOF officials say the fundraising figures shows its growing strength and broad support leading up to the 2026 election cycle.

The financial report comes a month after Florida Republicans with a large lead over Democrats among registered voters. They are ahead by a margin of about 1.4 million voters.

The GOP had 5,505,326 “active” registered voters as of Sept. 30, while the Democratic Party had 4,117,871, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. Republicans have steadily built a large lead in recent years.

Republicans currently hold all statewide offices and hold supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate. They also outnumber Democrats in Congress, 20-8, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Both senators from Florida are Republican.

The RPOF leadership wasted no time in drawing a stark contrast with statewide Democrats.

“This overwhelming show of support reflects the confidence Floridians have in our leadership and our results where we outwork, outregister and outraise Florida Democrats,” Evan Power, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, said in a statement.

“While Nikki Fried and Florida Democrats are stuck in chaos and confusion, Florida Republicans are delivering on the issues that matter: safer communities, lower taxes and more freedom, Power said. "Our record fundraising proves that Floridians believe in our mission and our momentum.”