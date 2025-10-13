© 2025 WLRN
Broward County schools safety assessment reveals deficiencies

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:06 AM EDT
Natalie La Roche Pietri
The school board of Broward County convened on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for a workshop in which school signage was briefly addressed.

The most recent safety assessment for Broward County schools found deficiencies in security camera coverage – particularly in outdoor areas and some blind spots in buildings.

The district will continue to invest in expanding and strengthening the surveillance network through a new project.

The project includes replacing old equipment and increasing the visibility around school perimeters. The upgrades are being made to 88 schools across the district and are projected to be completed by July 2026.

The school board will be hearing the rest of the safety assessment findings and recommendations at a meeting Oct. 14.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
