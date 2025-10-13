Broward County schools safety assessment reveals deficiencies

The most recent safety assessment for Broward County schools found deficiencies in security camera coverage – particularly in outdoor areas and some blind spots in buildings.

The district will continue to invest in expanding and strengthening the surveillance network through a new project.

The project includes replacing old equipment and increasing the visibility around school perimeters. The upgrades are being made to 88 schools across the district and are projected to be completed by July 2026.

The school board will be hearing the rest of the safety assessment findings and recommendations at a meeting Oct. 14.

