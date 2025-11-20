‘Living comfortably’ in South Florida means you gotta have a six-figure salary, says new report

The price of "living comfortably" in South Florida requires an annual income of about $118,000 for a single adult, according to new analysis by researchers at Upgraded Points.

Using the latest data from the Economic Policy Institute and the U.S. Census Bureau, the report calculates the comfortable living wage for various household types based on the 50/30/20 budget rule. This rule dictates that 50% of income is spent on necessities, 30% on discretionary items, and 20% is dedicated to savings or debt payments.

On average, a single adult nationwide now needs to earn $106,745 per year to live comfortably. This figure rises dramatically for multi-person households, requiring $138,643 for two adults with no children, and climbing to a substantial $278,252 for two adults supporting three children.

It’s much higher in South Florida, specifically the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area. It’s the 14th most expensive large metro in the country.

In the Miami metro, a single adult requires an income of $118,682 just to meet the comfortable living standard. It’s a stark contrast to the local median personal income of $43,086.

The gap widens for families, where two-parent households need income ranging from $209,692 for one child and up to a staggering $301,143 for three children — significantly more than the median household income of $94,687.

The full report covers over 380 U.S. metros and all 50 states, detailing how soaring costs for essentials like rent, groceries, and child care continue to outpace wage growth across nearly every region.

Upgraded Points is an online company that helps consumers maximize travel rewards, including points and miles.

