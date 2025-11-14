Virtual town hall with State Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, set for Sunday

Joyful Resistance, a group of progressive activists in Broward County, is holding a virtual town hall with State Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, to talk about the upcoming legislative session.

The virtal town hall is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Daley represents District 96 that includes Coral Springs, Tamarac and Sunrise.

The next legislative session in Tallahassee begins Jan. 13, 2026.

Registration is required to attend virtual town hall. Register here.

