Palm Beach County sees surge in property fraud among seniors

Property deed fraud is on the rise in Palm Beach County.



According to County Clerk Mike Caruso, cases have surged from four to 180 in two years. Senior citizens are disproportionately targeted by property fraud and other scams.



Authorities said victims of scams should notify law enforcement within 48 hours to increase the chances of recovering funds. Officials are also urging residents to sign up for a free property fraud alert system available on the county’s website.

