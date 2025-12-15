South Florida radio host 'Footy' dies at 77

South Florida radio has lost a well-known and well-loved on-air personality.



John Kross, better known as "Footy," died at the age of 77.



Kross worked in morning radio at Y100 from the early 1970s until his retirement in 2006.



Kross also served as longtime chief executive officer of "Here's Help," a residential and outpatient substance-abuse treatment center for young people in Opa-locka.

