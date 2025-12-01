© 2025 WLRN
Miami Dade College limits public comment in new vote on land transfer for Trump's presidential library

Published December 1, 2025 at 3:56 PM EST
FILE - The Miami-Dade College parking lot, the area where Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing to establish President Donald Trump's presidential library, is seen next to the Freedom Tower, left, on Sept. 23, 2025, in Miami.

The Miami Dade College Board of Trustees will be retaking a vote on the land transfer for President Trump’s library on Tuesday — but with limits to public access.

The Miami Herald reports that public comment must get pre-approval by the board through an emailed, written request.

The meeting comes after trustees were accused of violating Florida’s Sunshine Law in September, when they quietly approved transferring prime downtown Miami real estate over to the the state without public announcement.

The board will meet Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Hialeah with no plans to livestream the meeting.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
