Miami Dade College sets new hearing on land transfer for Trump's presidential library

The board of trustees for Miami Dade College will hold a new vote on the contentious donation of a downtown Miami plot for President Donald Trump’s presidential library — and this time residents could have a chance to weigh in.

At a special meeting in September the board voted, on Gov. Ron DeSantis' request, to transfer the piece of land — which some believe could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars — to the state. On the same day of the vote, DeSantis announced his intention to gift it to the upcoming Trump library project.

South Florida historian Marvin Dunn sued the college, arguing the vote violated Florida’s Sunshine State Law.

The advance notice for the board's original special meeting had merely noted trustees would discuss “potential real estate transactions," without clearly outlining the transfer — and giving members of the public a chance to have their say.

On Tuesday, the college announced that a new special meeting will happen on Dec. 2, at 8 a.m., to discuss "potential real estate transactions including the authorization to convey" the plot at the center of the dispute to the state "for further conveyance for a Presidential Library for Donald J. Trump."

Dunn told WLRN the move was a win and that his main goal was transparency.

“I'm encouraged that they did this, but I'm also very cautious because how they implement this new meeting is very important. They may be doing a redo, but it's a rush job that still may not allow for public input to the level that this issue requires," he said.

Dunn’s lawsuit remains active with a trial date of August 2026.

READ MORE: South Florida community leader calls for investigation of land transfer for future Trump library

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

