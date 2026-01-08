DeSantis announces $167.5 million in local infrastructure projects. Did your town make the list?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $167.5 million for 34 local infrastructure projects across the state.

The money comes from funds created to assist rural areas and places impacted by recent hurricanes.

This is on top of more than $300 million communities received last month for infrastructure improvements.

Here are the communities that benefited this time:

City of Perry

$12,000,000 – to construct a new parallel treatment train . $8,500,000 – to replace wastewater infrastructure and install modern equipment. $4,500,000 – to create a resilient independent water source that will serve the city if a hurricane compromises the main treatment plant or water lines.



Taylor County Board of County Commissioners

$1,050,000 – to repair and reconstruct residential roads in Steinhatchee to reduce flooding and prevent washouts. $4,969,425 – to construct the Taylor County Special Needs Emergency Shelter . $298,440 – to determine a place in Steinhatchee to build infrastructure for a commercial seafood off-load, processing and distribution facility.



Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Taylor County ($4,431,981) – to install an emergency power system, replace hospital phone and communications systems and modernize the facility’s water treatment system.

Jackson County Board of County Commissioners ($3,260,000) – to add a new well, pumping equipment and water storage system for emergency services.

Big Bend Water Authority ($4,514,185) – to repair and replace critical water mains in Steinhatchee and Jena.

– to repair and replace critical water mains in Steinhatchee and Jena. Cedar Key Water and Sewer District

$7,349,280 – to construct and harden Cedar Key’s water system. $4,124,017 – to harden Cedar Key’s wastewater treatment facility.



City of Carrabelle ($2,569,775) – to repair and harden Carrabelle’s sewage system.

– to repair and harden Carrabelle’s sewage system. City of Gretna

($7,156,377) – to rehabilitate and upgrade the wells that supply the city’s water. ($700,000) – to build a roadway extension that will serve as an access route to a commercial development site.

City of Monticello ($14,158,044) – to repair or replace deteriorated sewer infrastructure and add backup power.

– to repair or replace deteriorated sewer infrastructure and add backup power. City of Port St. Joe ($25,000,000) – to rebuild and strengthen the wastewater treatment facility.

– to rebuild and strengthen the wastewater treatment facility. Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners ($1,298,634) – to replace underperforming or storm-damaged drainage systems.

Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners ($1,200,000) – to restore and improve Hamilton County’s sheltering facility.

– to restore and improve Hamilton County’s sheltering facility. Hamilton County ($300,000) – to construct a new building at the Alapaha Commerce Center aimed at attracting logistics, distribution and advanced manufacturing companies.

Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners ($1,382,403) – to restore and harden the drainage and roadway systems.

Levy County Board of County Commissioners

$1,107,015 – to address a “severe safety hazard,” restore recreational and tourism access, and increase coastal resiliency. $358,000 – to complete a “Fire Emergency Response and Control Project” for reliable emergency services.



Liberty County Board of County Commissioners ($1,500,000) – to improve, repair and resurface the Bristol Boat Ramp.

– to improve, repair and resurface the Bristol Boat Ramp. Madison County Board of County Commissioners

($8,000,000) – to build the Madison County Special Needs Shelter at the Madison County Emergency Operations Shelter. ($105,000) – to create a master plan for the Madison County Industrial Park to help guide the Madison County Development Council's outreach to prospective companies.



Town of Cross City

$32,062,208 – to build a new wastewater treatment plant and repair city sewer lines. $5,708,267 – to improve and upgrade stormwater drainage by installing stronger piping along the streets.



Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners ($2,822,481) – to reinforce Panacea Shores neighborhood’s wastewater system.

City of Blountstown ($200,000) – for improvements aimed at reducing stormwater and groundwater leakage into the municipal wastewater collection system.

City of Marianna ($1,441,500) – for infrastructure improvements at Marianna Airport to support companies at the airport that service airplanes.

Franklin County ($176,100) – to create a master site plan for the Apalachicola Airport to support business development for aerospace and aviation companies.

Town of Jennings ($300,000) – to complete the planning, design and permitting of a new water well and to improve and upgrade the existing water treatment plant.

Town of Ponce de Leon ($1,500,000) – to upgrade a key sewage pumping station and replace a major sewer pipe near the I-10 and State Road 81 interchange.

– to upgrade a key sewage pumping station and replace a major sewer pipe near the I-10 and State Road 81 interchange. Washington County Board of County Commissioners ($3,500,000) – to stabilize and improve Holmes Valley Road, generating jobs by providing “critical access” to the Old Shores Resort and Golf Club.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.