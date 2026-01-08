© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA considers returning station crew early due to medical concern

Central Florida Public Media | By Brendan Byrne
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
The crew of NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 mission train ahead of their mission to the International Space Station at SpaceX facilities in Florida. NASA is considering returning the crew early due to medical concerns of one undisclosed crewmember. From left: Oleg Platonov, Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, and Kimiya Yui.
SpaceX
/
NASA
The crew of NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 mission train ahead of their mission to the International Space Station at SpaceX facilities in Florida. NASA is considering returning the crew early due to medical concerns of one undisclosed crewmember. From left: Oleg Platonov, Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, and Kimiya Yui.

NASA says it's considering bringing a crew of four home from the International Space Station early due to what the agency describes as a "medical concern" with one of the crew members.

The agency did not describe the medical issue or which crew member it affected, but NASA said the person is stable.

The medical concern cancelled a planned spacewalk Thursday and NASA is now considering what's next.

"Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority," said a NASA spokesperson. "We are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an earlier end to Crew-11's mission. These are the situations NASA and our partners train for and prepare to execute safely."

Crew-11 launched to the space station from Kennedy Space Center August 1, 2025 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Typically, station crews spend about six to eight months living and working on the station.

READ MORE: A trio of space weather satellites blast off together to study the sun's violent side
The team is made up of NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese Space Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

Cardman and Fincke were scheduled to perform the now-cancelled spacewalk Thursday. They were tasked with updating the station's power system and preparing it for the installation of new roll-out solar panels. The additional power from those panels would help safely deorbit the station upon its retirement in 2030.

Medical conditions of astronauts are rarely made public. The International Space Station is equipped with medical equipment and a pharmacy, and crews undergo medical training and are in contact with doctors back on Earth if needed. If there's a medical emergency, the crew will return in the same spacecraft that brought them to the station.

Copyright 2026 Central Florida Public Media

Corrected: January 8, 2026 at 10:07 AM EST
This story was updated with the correct spelling of Mike Fincke.
Tags
Science & Technology scienceNASANews
Brendan Byrne
[Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media]
More On This Topic