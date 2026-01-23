Waymo is now taking on riders in Miami. Here’s what you need to know.

Beep, beep, your driverless Waymo awaits you – if you are part of a select group of riders.

Starting today, this group of riders can use Waymo’s autonomous ride-hailing service in Miami. The initial territory, a 60-square mile area, includes the Design District, Wynwood, Brickell and Coral Gables, and there are plans to expand to Miami International Airport “soon,” the company said. And for now, your ride won’t hop on the highways.

“With nearly 10,000 residents already signed up, we will be inviting new riders on a rolling basis,” Waymo said in its announcement, without disclosing how many are in the initial group or how many cars will be used. But the company says it plans to open the service up to the general public later this year. Miami’s Waymo service will be run by Moove.

If an episode like a Waymo causing a traffic jam because it apparently just stopped in the lane on the Venetian Causeway gives you pause, Waymo points to its safety record. “With over 127 million fully autonomous miles, we have achieved a ten-fold reduction in serious injury crashes compared to human drivers in the areas where we operate, and we are excited to bring these safety benefits to the city of Miami,” the company said.

What’s more, Waymo says its technology was built to handle sudden tropical downpours. Good to know, but that never happens in Miami, right?

Ride-share pricing will be competitive with its competitors, and there will be no human driver to tip, Waymo told Axios Miami (Axios’ reporter also took a ride in one). And just so you know, like its rivals, surge pricing isn’t going away.

Miami is Alphabet-owned Waymo’s first new market in 2026. The company already offers its service in San Francisco, Los Angelas, Austin, Phoenix and Atlanta. Coming in 2026 are plans to expand to Orlando, Dallas, Houston, Nashville and Washington DC, among other cities.

“Miami is a city defined by its energy, myriad of global cultures, and its forward-looking spirit, and Waymo is proud to add to that momentum,” said Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo, in a statement. “We’re excited to offer its residents and visitors a safe, reliable, and magical way to move around and look forward to earning their trust with every ride.”