Medicaid work requirements pass in Florida Senate

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act imposed Medicaid work requirements on low-income, single, childless adults who qualify for the program through the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare

The Florida Senate wants to go even further and on Monday passed legislation (SB 1758) putting work requirements on about 1,100 of the poorest people in the state who rely on the health care safety net program for their care.

Because Florida didn’t expand Medicaid, as allowable under the ACA, none of those 1,100 people are required to work under the federal law.

The Senate’s 80 hours of work per month and education requirements to maintain Medicaid benefits are not in the House companion bill — one of several differences between the proposals that the chambers hope can be hammered out before Friday, the scheduled end of the 60-day session.

But time is running short and even bill sponsor Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Crestvierw, acknowledged that passing the measure is an “uphill battle.”

The work requirements have been criticized by critics who note that Florida’s Medicaid income eligibility limits are so low that even working just 80 hours a month at a minimum wage job would jeopardize their benefits.

“Specifically, the Senate’s inclusion of Medicaid work-reporting requirements in SB 1758 is a misguided decision that would push thousands more Floridians into the coverage gap, including very low-income mothers, former foster children, and young adults,” the Florida Policy Institute said in a prepared statement.

The organization noted that the specific exclusion for terminally ill hospice patients from having to work applies only to those with a prognosis of six months or less to live.

The group said the exemption is “indicative of the bill’s underlying cruelness, putting the onus on people facing end-of-life decisions to prove they are dying quickly enough to keep their Medicaid coverage.”

Senate Democrats tried unsuccessfully last week to amend SB 1758 so that the work requirements wouldn’t take effect until the Florida Legislature agrees to expand Medicaid under the federal ACA.

Florida is one of 10 states not to expand the program to low-income, childless adults. Similar to the Senate, the House debated Medicaid expansion last week in its version of the measure, HB 693. But that effort fell short.

Florida Voices for Health Executive Director Scott Darius told the Florida Phoenix it “makes sense” the House didn’t embrace the Medicaid work requirements, given the chamber’s position on the issue in the past.

Darius said former House Speaker Richard Corcoran dismissed the idea of work requirements in 2018.

Florida’s Medicaid program serves mostly children, seniors, and single, pregnant women. Corcoran at the time said placing work requirements on those groups of people isn’t something he thought the state should do.

Darius said, “The legislative chamber that is willing to accept this truth and listen to the real needs of working Floridians will be the one to defeat the measures that go beyond” federal law.

In addition to the Medicaid work requirements, the bill would require more people who receive food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program to work or take education training.

Florida law already places work requirement on people through age 59. The bill would extend the requirements to people through age 65.

“Ultimately, SB 1758 would be costly to the state, create new administrative hurdles for Floridians already struggling to make ends meet, worsen health outcomes for the small population of parents receiving Medicaid, and increase food insecurity,” FPI said in its statement.

The House bill also places work requirements on SNAP beneficiaries.

While the House bill doesn’t contain the Medicaid work requirements, that measure would defund Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood provision isn’t in the Senate bill.

