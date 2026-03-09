Budget talks will push Florida's legislative session into overtime

State legislators won't complete the budget by Friday, requiring talks on the spending plan to move beyond the scheduled end of the regular session, House Speaker Daniel Perez said Monday.

In advising House members of “what to expect in the months ahead,” the Miami Republican said they will continue this week to address bills that have been approved by at least one of the two chambers.

“As it is abundantly clear to all of you, we will not complete the 2026-2027 state budget by the end of this week,” Perez said. “Allocation conversations are proceeding, and we will have an update for you and news to share in the days to come.”

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

The announcement was expected. Last Wednesday, Perez said the two chambers have “a fundamental disagreement on what the (overall) budget should look like.”

“The House believes we should spend less money,” Perez told reporters. “The Senate believes we should spend more money.”

The House has put forward a $113.6 billion proposal, about $1 billion less than the current budget that ends June 30. The Senate plan came in at $115 billion.

House and Senate leadership at odds

This is the second consecutive year that the two chambers have been unable to complete the fiscal plan by the end of the scheduled 60-day session.

The 2025 session required an extra 45 days as the House, the Senate and Gov. Ron DeSantis tangled over tax cuts.

Perez remains at odds with both Senate President Ben Albritton and DeSantis on a variety of issues.

DeSantis has already called for a special session on congressional redistricting for the week of April 20 and another special session is anticipated on a constitutional amendment asking voters in November to reduce taxes on some homesteaded properties.

The House approved a property tax proposal (HJR 203) to eliminate non-school homestead taxes, but the Senate hasn’t put forward a competing offer.

As of Monday morning, 253 bills in the 2026 session have been approved by the House and 149 by the Senate.

From those totals, 53 have been approved by both chambers and await delivery to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Last year, 265 bills were delivered to DeSantis from the regular session and later special sessions. In 2024, 313 bills were sent to DeSantis.

Perez said the House through Wednesday will address approved Senate bills that have a House companion on the floor calendar or a similar version has been approved by the House.

Thursday and Friday will be spent addressing bills that have been approved by both chambers but with differences in the language, Perez said.

“Despite wild rumors to the contrary of which I have heard, I intend for us to continue working until both the House and Senate agree that we have disposed of all pending matters before the Legislature,” Perez said.

