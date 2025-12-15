Fort Lauderdale project aims to expand internet access to underserved areas

A new program in Fort Lauderdale aims to expand internet access to residents in underserved areas.

The city commission announced a one-year pilot project with Slice Wireless Solutions Inc. to expand its wireless connection network.

The program will offer free internet to people in the Durrs neighborhood, which is bordered between Northwest 17th and 12th Avenues and just north of Sistrunk Boulevard and south of Sunrise Boulevard.

"This pilot program represents a major step toward ensuring that every resident of Fort Lauderdale, regardless of income, has access to the essential resources that high-speed internet provides," said City Mayor Dean Trantalis in a press release.

City officials will evaluate the roughly $713,761 program when it ends in July 2026.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

