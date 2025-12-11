Miami-Dade activists demand end to violence against sex workers. Weekend rally planned

A group of activists in Miami are rallying this Saturday for their 6th annual “Slut Walk Miami” to draw public attention to the upcoming International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

Slut Walk Miami are hoping to raise awareness of "the real and ongoing challenges sex workers face" and demand for the decriminalization of sex work "as a public safety and human rights issue."

"Criminalization forces people into more dangerous conditions, limits access to legal protection, healthcare, and makes it harder for sex workers to report violence without fear of arrest," says “Decrim 305” in a statement announcing Saturday's event.

Sex work is defined as the exchange of sex for money or goods. It’s mostly illegal in the U.S., but it has become decriminalized in other parts of the world, including Germany and the Netherlands.

The American Civil Liberties Union reviewed more than 80 studies on the decriminalization and criminalization of sex work in a 2020 report and concluded decriminalization would improve public health and safety while increasing economic stability for sex workers. It also found there was no clear link in criminalizing sex work and stopping human trafficking.

The ACLU has called for governments to decriminalize sex work.

"Sex workers deserve the same legal protections as anybody else," the ACLU said in a statement. "Decriminalization would help bring sex workers out of the dangerous margins and into the light where people are protected — not targeted — by the law."

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Slut Walk Miami organized by Decrim 305

WHEN: 5 p.m., Saturday, December 13, 2025

WHERE: South Pointe Park, 1 Washington ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Admission is free

More information can be found at www.decrim305.org

Registration is through Eventbrite.