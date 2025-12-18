Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins to be installed Thursday as Miami's new mayor

Following a historic runoff election earlier this month, Eileen Higgins will be installed as the new Mayor of the City of Miami on Thursday afternoon, her mayoral campaign announced.

The ceremony will take place at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium in downtown Miami, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Higgins became the city's first female mayor and the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1997. She beat Republican Emilio Gonzalez by 19 percentage points, despite the latter securing an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Higgins is also the first non-Hispanic mayor in the city since 1996.

Higgins has said she plans to address Miami's affordability crisis by modernizing the city's permitting system so construction of affordable housing can get underway faster and cheaper.

She has said she will review the city's enrollment in a 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which allows Miami Police Department officers to assist in immigration enforcement.

