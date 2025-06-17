Despite public outcry, City of Miami joins immigration enforcement program for local police

After hours of passionate public comment against the measure, Miami commissioners narrowly voted to deputize local police with immigration enforcement powers.

It makes Miami the latest city to sign up to a controversial partnership program with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) known as 287(g), which has been strongly pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the state lines up behind the Trump administration's aggressive deportation moves.

After initially deferring the decision, the Commission ultimately passed the agreement in a narrow 3-2 vote following a last-minute push by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Commissioners Christine King and Damian Pardo cast the dissenting votes.

Public comment began at 10 a.m. sharp, though lines of people had gathered hours before. Emergency medical personnel were on site and assisted at least one man who suffered a seizure from the heat.

Despite the heat, many waited for hours for the opportunity to voice their dissent with the proposed 287(g) agreement— some for the first time.

“I think that being complicit and involved in separating families is really disheartening,” said Isabella Pais, 18, a first-time speaker inside the chamber. “Immigrants are what make this city.”

At the core of the issue is whether Miami, a city of nearly 443,000 residents, where 56% are foreign-born and over 70% identify as Hispanic or Latino , should voluntarily partner with ICE to enforce immigration law.

“We simply could not function without our hard working immigrant base. We are an immigrant city,” said Modesto Abety-Gutierrez, founding president and CEO of The Children’s Trust. “These are our neighbors, not criminals, murderers or rapists. Please do not help advance the environment of fear, anxiety and cruelty being created by these illegal deportations.”

Miami is not mandated to participate in the program as it does not operate a county jail. Nearby cities like Coral Gables, Hialeah, Doral and West Miami have already entered into 287(g) agreements.

Irene Martinez, who grew up just blocks from City Hall, warned commissioners that “the behavior of current ICE agents detaining people without due process and brutalizing some of them is not in alignment with the rule of law."

“We must safeguard the partnership between our communities and law enforcement. We cannot create a state of terror,” Martinez said.

Madam Chair Christine King, who immigrated to the U.S. from Guyana, was the first on the dais to speak out against the proposal.

“I am not in favor. I am an immigrant,” she said. “I’ve been very vocal about this to our police department. I do not believe we should voluntarily enter into this agreement… It’s voluntary, and I do not volunteer.”

Commissioner Damian Pardo of District 2 seconded her stance, but called for further review. Commissioner Ralph Rosado then requested clarity from Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales, who said the department faces a legal bind.

“We believe that Florida State Statute 908 requires us to do certain things that we are unable to do if we do not proceed ahead with 287(g),” Morales said. “For us, it appears to be a Catch-22.”

He explained that only vetted and trained officers, under direct ICE supervision, would be assigned to a joint task force. Morales said it would be a management decision on how many officers participate, noting that the Miami-Dade County sheriff has commissioned 100 officers under the program.

“There definitely is a possibility that if we do not enter [the agreement], there will certainly be some sort of repercussion,” Morales added.

At the state level, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has argued that all cities are required to comply with the state’s “sanctuary cities” ban. Governor Ron DeSantis has also been a vocal proponent of 287(g), writing on X in March: “Florida will ensure its laws are followed, and when it comes to immigration—the days of inaction are over. Govern yourselves accordingly.”

Thanks to the laws we’ve recently enacted in Florida, local entities are required to participate in federal immigration enforcement.



Earlier on Tuesday, Florida's attorney general was found to be in civil contempt of a federal judge's order over a new state law making it a misdemeanor for people in the U.S. illegally to enter the state.

The contentious vote appeared set to be deferred when Carollo made a last minute push to pass the motion, which was seconded

Commissioner Ralph Rosado.

“I will provide a motion to approve RE5 based on everything that I have heard from our Police Chief and from our City Attorney on the law and on the scope of what we have done, what we're going to be doing," said Carollo.

“Miami is in a very special position in this country not just [based on] geography but from a position of leadership and I think we should be the model for how to accept this requirement ... and other cities should follow our lead so that everybody is treated as fairly as possible,” said Rosado.

'Disregard for the Constitution'

Critics of the proposed agreements raised concerns about racial profiling, misuse of police power and the emotional toll on immigrant families. Others argued that the agreement would be a financial and legal burden the city would have to bear.

“ICE’s complete disregard for the Constitution and civil rights is something the City of Miami has no business in getting involved in,” said Miami resident Abel Delgado. “If you agree with this deal with ICE you are putting honest and brave City of Miami officers in an impossible decision. You are telling them to arrest their neighbors for pursuing the American dream."

Several residents also voiced concern about the level of training city officers would receive, arguing it would place additional pressure on law enforcement and open the city to legal and financial risks.

“Collaboration is candidly immoral but it’s also extremely expensive for this city,” said Will Mann, an attorney with the Community Justice Project. “When police officers with 287(g) immigration powers violate people’s constitutional rights, it’s this city that will have to pay the lawsuits that inevitably come and of course it’s the taxpayers that ultimately foot the check.”

With the narrow vote to approve the 287(g) agreement, the City of Miami now joins other local jurisdictions in deputizing some of its police officers to assist federal immigration enforcement.

