Federal judge to hear arguments on legality of 'Alligator Alcatraz'

A judge will begin hearing testimony and arguments Wednesday on a lawsuit seeking to close down the immigration detention center in the Everglades, dubbed Alligator Alcatraz.

The lawsuit was brought on by environmental groups against state and federal agencies.

It argues they violated environmental laws to construct the detention center.

The Miccosukee Tribe also joined the conservation groups’ lawsuit opposing the facility.

