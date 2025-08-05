© 2025 WLRN
Federal judge to hear arguments on legality of 'Alligator Alcatraz'

WLRN News
Published August 5, 2025
In this image from undated video released by the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier shows an isolated Everglades airfield about 45 miles (72 kms.) west of Miami that Florida officials said an immigration detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" is just days away from being operational.
A judge will begin hearing testimony and arguments Wednesday on a lawsuit seeking to close down the immigration detention center in the Everglades, dubbed Alligator Alcatraz.

The lawsuit was brought on by environmental groups against state and federal agencies.

It argues they violated environmental laws to construct the detention center.

The Miccosukee Tribe also joined the conservation groups’ lawsuit opposing the facility.

