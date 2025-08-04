DeSantis pushes back on ICE attempts to 'poach' Florida's law enforcement agencies

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday encouraged sheriffs and police chiefs to fight to keep staff members as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeks to recruit Florida officers who recently completed immigration-enforcement training.

DeSantis said he had not seen an ICE recruitment letter that offers a $50,000 signing bonus to recruits who work five years, but he questioned the need to "poach our people who are already in the fight."

Florida law-enforcement agencies have sought to help with immigration enforcement, including through what are known as 287(g) agreements with the federal government.

"Sheriffs losing deputies who are in this fight, to just wear a different jersey basically, but still be in the fight, that doesn't necessarily add to what we're doing. It's just moving someone over," DeSantis said during an appearance at the Florida Highway Patrol Troop D Headquarters in Orlando. "So, I think there is frustration from that."

Federal recruitment efforts are tied, at least in part, to $170.7 billion for border security that was included in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" recently signed by President Donald Trump.

Money, spread over five years, is projected to expand ICE from 20,000 employees to 30,000, according to the White House.

DeSantis advised sheriffs to defend their agencies.

"Fight for what you think is right. This isn't my policy," DeSantis said. "It's coming down from ICE. So, by all means, speak up."

