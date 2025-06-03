Carla Mendez

Carla Daniela Mendez is a Summer 2025 intern at WLRN.

Born in Venezuela and fluent in English and Spanish, she is passionate about storytelling in all its forms, whether through hard political news, creative writing or multimedia production.

She has contributed to PantherNOW, Florida International University’s student-run publication, where she’s covered both sports and news. She has also worked with Caplin News, gaining live broadcasting experience and producing multimedia packages. Her creative work appears in STRIKE Magazine, a student-led platform where she writes about art, culture and fashion.

Earlier this year, Carla served as a correspondent for the Caplin News bureau in Washington, D.C., where she reported on the early months of the incoming presidential administration.

In her free time, she enjoys making music, crocheting, photography and staying up to date with the latest in film.

