Miami-Dade greenlights first steps toward a public library in Brickell

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners agreed to start taking first steps toward building a library in Brickell, or the city of Miami's financial district.



At a meeting Tuesday, the county’s library system was granted approval to begin scouting for locations.



“They have a lot of innovative ideas, but everything would have to be approved by this board. But this is just saying, let's go ahead and actually take a look and make this a real thing versus a hypothetical thing," said Commissioner Eileen Higgins who sponsored and supported the library system’s effort.

Miami-Dade County leaders said a Brickell library will likely open its doors in about two years.

