© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami-Dade greenlights first steps toward a public library in Brickell

WLRN Public Media | By Carla Mendez
Published June 4, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT
The inside of a public library
Katie Cohen
FILE: The fiction section of the Lemon City Branch Library in Miami on April 26, 2024.

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners agreed to start taking first steps toward building a library in Brickell, or the city of Miami's financial district.
 
At a meeting Tuesday, the county’s library system was granted approval to begin scouting for locations.
 
“They have a lot of innovative ideas, but everything would have to be approved by this board. But this is just saying, let's go ahead and actually take a look and make this a real thing versus a hypothetical thing," said Commissioner Eileen Higgins who sponsored and supported the library system’s effort.

Miami-Dade County leaders said a Brickell library will likely open its doors in about two years.

READ MORE: Brickell almost has it all. Could the popular Miami neighborhood soon get its first library?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Carla Mendez
Carla Daniela Mendez is a Summer 2025 intern at WLRN.
See stories by Carla Mendez
More On This Topic