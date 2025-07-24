Gun-control advocacy group launches campaign against Pam Bondi

The gun-control advocacy group, March For Our Lives, has launched a campaign against U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The organization is accusing Bondi of using victims’ pain and grief for political gain.

Following the 2018 deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Bondi publicly supported gun reform policies.

Now, the organization says she’s abandoned the cause – citing Bondi’s support in revoking grants for gun violence prevention and repealing gun safety laws

Jaclyn Corin, a survivor of the shooting and the Executive Director of March For Our Lives, said Bondi's actions were all political theater.

"She used our pain to build her credibility as someone who could bridge divides on gun safety." Corin said. "She may have claimed Parkland loudly when it was politically convenient, but she's now become the most deadly and dangerous attorney general on guns in modern history."

The campaign calls on Bondi to "stop betraying gun violence survivors and honor the promises [she] made to Parkland families."

