Fort Lauderdale Beach basketball courts to be relocated, not replaced

A controversial project in Fort Lauderdale beach will replace the existing beach basketball courts in favor of pickleball courts. But that doesn’t mean basketball on the beach is dead.

Activists have been sounding alarm bells over the city’s plan to repurpose the beach’s iconic courts, prompting fears that there would be no more basketball on the beach.

But the developers of the Bahia Mar project, located just across the street, and the city commission are adamant that the beach basketball courts are not going away — just moving.

The developers have pledged up to $1 million to repurpose the original court. The funds will also pay for updating the existing fitness equipment, picnic benches and installing new basketball courts at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

