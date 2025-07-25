'Everglades catastrophe unfolding before our eyes' say environmental groups about Alligator Alcatraz

Two influential environmental groups suing state officials over construction of Alligator Alcatraz are sounding the alarm over what they say is a “catastrophe” unfolding at the remote site of the state-managed controversial immigration detention facility.

“Jet fuel is being trucked into the site, human sewage is being trucked out, and at least 20 acres of new pavement have been laid — all without the legally required environmental impact analysis,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, in a statement issued Friday

“This is an Everglades catastrophe unfolding before our eyes, which is why we’ve taken legal action,” she said.

“This Everglades abomination is growing like a cancer, endangering sensitive waters and wildlife, and DeSantis and Homeland Security are to blame,” said Elise Bennett, Florida and Caribbean director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We will continue to do everything in our power to put a stop to this reckless and cruel scheme before it's too late.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has dismissed such concerns about the alleged environmental impact, saying it has "zero impact" on the Everglades and restoration efforts.

PolitiFact Florida editors rated DeSantis' claim as "false" in reviewing it with ecological experts.

Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity have filed a federal lawsuit to halt the project until it undergoes a stringent environmental review as required by federal and state law. They also argue the state did not allow a chance for public comment.

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida has also condemned the project because tribal members consider the site part of their sacred ancestral homelands.

The DeSantis administration rapidly built the facility, which state officials have dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz," on an isolated, county-owned airstrip inside the Big Cypress National Preserve, about 50 miles west of downtown Miami. It opened July 1.

DeSantis on Friday announced that the first deportation flights departed this week from the immigration detention center, which is expected to house up to 3,000 suspected undocumented immigrants.

At a press conference, DeSantis said about 100 detainees have been deported. Officials say there’s been at least two flights — though it’s not yet known which countries they were bound for.

The flights are being operated by the Department of Homeland Security.

DeSantis says he expects the number of deportation flights to increase soon.

WLRN Producer Sherrilyn Cabrera contributed to this story.