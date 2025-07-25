Tri-Rail facing an uncertain future, looking for alternatives after slashed state funding

Tri-Rail is facing an uncertain future after the Florida Legislature slashed funding for the service this year.

The train service saw next year's contribution from the state go from $42 million dollars to $15 million. The state's new fiscal year started July 1.

The board of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which operates Tri-rail, was looking at every possible funding alternative at their board meeting on Friday.

Tri-Rail originally asked Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach countie to contribute $10 million each, but the counties seem unwilling to buy in.

So the board is looking for alternatives that could include suing the State Department of Transportation, who they argue has failed to execute their funding agreement.

Last year, Tri-Rail served about 4.4 million riders.

