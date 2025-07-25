Key West leaders defer vote on water quality monitoring oversight

Key West leaders remain undecided on who will oversee water quality monitoring for the city.



City commissioners recently deferred a vote on considering two applicants for the contract. This is the third time in the past year the commission has punted a decision.



Previously, monitoring has been done by the College of the Florida Keys.



In recent years, testing has revealed the extent to which cruise ships stir up sediment at levels that exceed limits set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This stir up, called turbidity events, can harm sea life– including coral and sea grass.



Key West officials said they will again consider proposals that meet both city and EPA requirements. The two groups that submitted bids were Resource Environmental Solution and Mote Science.

