West Palm Beach completes first phase of Pride Monument

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published October 10, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
The City of West Palm Beach has completed the first phase of an LGBTQ Pride Monument at Serenity Park in Northwood Village.

The project is part of a partnership with nonprofits Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and Compass Community Center. It honors the contributions of the city’s members within the LGBTQ community

This is happening amid the controversy surrounding DeSantis Administration Transportation officials removing LGBTQ Pride rainbow crosswalks and other street art.  City leaders refer to the  new landmark monument as a commitment to celebrating inclusivity.

READ MORE: 'Wasteful, hateful': South Florida residents oppose rainbow crosswalks crackdown, poll shows

Officials say phase two is underway, adding lighting and lush landscaping — which is expected to be completed by mid-December.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
