West Palm Beach completes first phase of Pride Monument

The City of West Palm Beach has completed the first phase of an LGBTQ Pride Monument at Serenity Park in Northwood Village.

The project is part of a partnership with nonprofits Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and Compass Community Center. It honors the contributions of the city’s members within the LGBTQ community

This is happening amid the controversy surrounding DeSantis Administration Transportation officials removing LGBTQ Pride rainbow crosswalks and other street art. City leaders refer to the new landmark monument as a commitment to celebrating inclusivity.

Officials say phase two is underway, adding lighting and lush landscaping — which is expected to be completed by mid-December.

