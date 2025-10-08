Florida's 2025 hurricane relief law faces a lawsuit

An Orange County hobby farmer and a nonprofit that advocates for smart growth have sued Florida over this year’s hurricane relief law. They say the law overturns local rules aimed at controlling mega developments and protecting threatened areas including wetlands and farms.

State lawmakers passed the law, Senate Bill 180, in June to speed up rebuilding in hurricane-damaged areas.

But 1,000 Friends of Florida and the farmer argue it also blocks local planning laws for three years. That includes one that would prevent a developer from building 2000 homes on rural land.

They say Florida has already sent letters to more than a dozen communities saying local rules meant to protect wetlands or other areas are now void.

